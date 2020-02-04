LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After hosting one "Last Great Party Weekend," the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Monday officially closed its doors.
The property, which opened in 1995, will undergo a complete renovation and reopen as Virgin Hotels. While an official opening date has not been set, the property is aiming for the fall.
With the closure went beloved favorites such as the iconic Center Bar, Mr. Lucky's and Pink Taco.
Visitors flocked to the Hard Rock all weekend to say their final goodbyes to the property and share memories of the casino.
Check out the photo gallery above to see photos from Hard Rock's "Last Great Party Weekend."
25 years of unforgettable experiences with unforgettable people - thank you to all of our guests who have made the Hard Rock a home. We love you and can't wait to share updates with you as we transition to Virgin Hotels! ❤️🤘 pic.twitter.com/ZI0Lulm01f— Hard Rock Hotel LV (@HardRockHotelLV) February 4, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.