LAS VEGAS -- The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is preparing to close its doors and will do so with “The Last Great Party.”
“This is really a weekend where it’s our opportunity to not only say goodbye to the Hard Rock, but also to basically thank the Las Vegas community for supporting The Hard Rock and it’s staff members for 25 years,” said Richard “Boz” Bosworth, CEO of JC Hospitality.
The four day event begins Thursday night and ends Monday, Feb. 3 at 3 am.
The Hard Rock opened in 1995 and will feature pricing from that year on select drinks and food items.
Rock and roll memorabilia collectors could get their hands on autographed guitars and gold records.
“I’m not going to identify each one because each one is going to be a little bit different. We really want you to come down and see the ones you could try to win. But they’re pretty significant memorabilia,” said Bosworth.
Bosworth says phone calls from people he calls “well known individuals” are coming in day and night, many of them hoping to spend one more night at the Hard Rock.
“Many of them are just calling saying hey, I can’t get a reservation, can you get me a reservation or can I hang out at the center bar is that okay,” said Bosworth.
Bosworth teased the weekend events by insinuating some big name actors could show up in addition to musicians.
“If you like the Avenger movies...I would show up,” said Bosworth.
The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino was acquired by billionaire Richard Branson in March of 2018. Following an eight month renovation, the Virgin Hotels is slated to open at the end of 2020.
