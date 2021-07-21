LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A short three hour drive north of Las Vegas sits the Hard Luck Castle. The secluded desert oasis is built on a piece of mining history.
The castle is located in Goldfield, NV and sits on top a 100 year-old gold and silver mine.
Hard Luck Castle is completely off the grid. The owner said it took a couple of years to make roads, and the water system is supplied using a tank system.
To withstand the desert elements, the castle was made out of concrete, glass and steel.
The owner said he hates the big city life and would prefer to settle down in a small town. He is putting the castle up for sale and cited a few reasons. The taxes are high and his family doesn't want the property.
The hope is that someone keeps it going, and makes it into an Airbnb.
Hard Luck Castle includes a game room, wine cellar and planetarium.
