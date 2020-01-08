LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Happy Birthday, Elvis! The "King" was born Jan. 8, 1935 and first hit the music scene in the 1950s.
Presley died Aug. 17, 1977 at age 42 in Graceland, Tennessee.
In Las Vegas, Presley made quite the impression. His first performance in town was at the New Frontier in 1956, land that is currently owned by Wynn Resorts.
His legend has transcended time and space. Here's a look at some Sin City Elvis impersonators.
