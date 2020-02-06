LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A unique idea for a store is helping valley foster families in need. Hannah’s Closet is a volunteer-run operation where donated clothing, toy and necessities are given to foster families free of charge. When children enter the foster care system, some have only the clothes on their back.
To help lessen the burden, Hope Church and ministry group Fostering Hope created Hannah’s Closet.
"It’s anything and everything a foster family might need. If we don't have it, we will see what we can do to get it,” said Donna White, a volunteer with Hannah’s Closet. “The smallest item is a tooth brush to the largest item is a baby bed."
White’s own experience with fostering children helped inspire the idea and the name.
White said she took in an 8-year-old girl named Hannah 14 years ago.
"When she came into our home, she came with just the clothes that she was wearing,” said White. “And we found there was a huge need for foster families and assistance on getting them clothing."
Hannah’s Closet provides new or gently used items for foster kids of all ages. Both the North and South locations opened by the end of 2019. While community donations have already helped fill the store in just three months, volunteers said Hannah's Closet is always accepting items.
"One need for the younger children is diapers, wipes,” said volunteer Cindy Tarrant. “Things that you go through that don't replenish themselves. We do have a big need for older children and teen clothing."
Hannah’s Closet accepts donations during business hours and will arrange donation drop-offs through its social media.
Foster families who want to utilize the store need bring their foster care license or placement letter.
Interested foster parents should go to countmein.vegas to learn more.
