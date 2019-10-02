If you haven't seen the Broadway hit "Hamilton" yet, you will soon have another chance.
The Smith Center announced on Wednesday that "Hamilton" will return to the venue as part of the 2020-2021 Broadway Las Vegas Series.
Dates for the show's upcoming Las Vegas engagement will be announced, along with the rest of the 2020-21 series, in January 2020, the property said.
“Bringing the national tour of ‘Hamilton’ to The Smith Center marked a major milestone for Las Vegas. Its groundbreaking approach to American history made a lasting impact on our city’s culture,” said Myron Martin, CEO and president of The Smith Center. “We’re thrilled to give more community members the chance to experience this production by bringing it back for our 2020-21 Broadway Las Vegas Series. Season ticket holders who renew their subscriptions will guarantee their seats.”
The Smith Center said current ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for "Hamilton" by renewing their subscription.
Season tickets for the current 2019-2020 season are on sale now for as little as $203, which includes the seven Broadway productions remaining in the season.
