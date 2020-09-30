LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Start thinking about your costume... A Halloween-themed bar is opening in Las Vegas for the Halloween season.
Dubbed Nightmare on Spring Mountain, the Sand Dollar Lounge will transform into a "creepy, spooky, scary, ookie celebration of All Hallows’ Eve" from Oct. 12-31.
Co-owners Anthony Jamison, Benito Martinez and Nathan Grates said Nightmare on Spring Mountain will be covered in Halloween decor and lighting: "jack-o-lanterns, spectres and all manner of the undead will be represented."
The bar will offer a limited number of themed cocktails and Oktoberfest beers. They will also have surprise menu items from the kitchen.
“People are looking for reasons to celebrate and loosen up a little,” said co-owner Jamison. “So why not get the party started and dress up a little? Goths, we are here for you.”
Those visiting Nightmare on Spring Mountain are encouraged to wear costumes, especially on themed nights, which include superhero night and evil clown night.
The bar said that those who dress in the appropriate costume on the themed nights will receive a free welcome shot
The bar said that unless current conditions change, seating will be by reservation. Walk-in customers will be seated per availability with priority given to those in costume on all night, Sand Dollar Lounge said.
All safety and hygiene protocols will remain in place and rigorously enforced, including masks when not consuming food/drink.
The Sand Dollar Lounge/Nightmare on Spring Mountain is located at 3355 Spring Mountain.
Visit the Sand Dollar Lounge on Facebook for more information: https://www.facebook.com/TheSandDollarLV/
