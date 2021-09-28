LAS VEGS (FOX5) -- You don't have to wait for October to start celebrating Halloween.
Starting Thursday, Sept. 30, Las Vegas Haunts' Asylum and Hotel Fear will offer an opening weekend special.
This year, Hotel Fear has also acquired a few upgrades. Both attractions have unique, intertwined storylines, said a press release from Las Vegas Haunts.
"It’s the tale of two families, met by chance, together by fate, bound by horror. Then, fast forward 20 years from the original storyline to see what has transpired," the release said.
The haunted houses were some of the only ones open in Las Vegas during the pandemic in 2020. Las Vegas Haunts said it will continue to follow a state-approved COVID-19 protocol plan, and will continue using an online timed ticketing system.
The haunts are located on three acres of land in the Meadows Mall parking lot by JC Penney (4300 Meadows Lane).
To reserve time and tickets, visit https://lasvegashaunts.com/.
The opening weekend special starts at $20 per person. Partial proceeds will also benefit Paradise Ranch Foundation, a local charity dealing with mental health through Horse Assisted Therapy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.