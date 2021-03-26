LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — One of the Las Vegas strip’s most popular nightclubs reopened its doors Friday night.
Hakkasan Nightclub inside the MGM reopened and pivoted to more of a lounge setting, an order to offer a more socially distant environment.
A maximum of six people are allowed per table.
Reservations are required for hotel and non-hotel guests. No general admission is allowed at this time.
Marketing Director, Rick Tomich, said they’ve been able to bring back 400 staff members during the month of March.
During the first weekend of March Hakkasan Group opened OMNIA’s Terrace, Wet Republic, and Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria. They held a grand opening Thursday night for their newest restaurant called Casa Calavera’s in Virgin Hotels.
James Algate, Executive Vice President of Entertainment for Hakkasan Group, said as market leaders, they want to keep this momentum going.
For now they’ve opened their third floor at Hakkasan Nightclub, they hope as restrictions lesson they can expand to reach the 75,000 square foot space.
Hakkasan Nightclub is open Friday and Saturday’s, doors open at 10:30.
