LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Stylists across Las Vegas are calling the rush of customers shear madness. Clients are flooding salons, and appointments are being booked weeks in advanced.
"For the last year, we have been steady. Now it's gotten crazy," said Dacia Metsker, owner of The List Salon in Henderson.
Several salons across the valley said several factors are at play: the stimulus, capacity changes and reopenings. People are going back to work and needing a professional look.
"People don't want 'COVID-19 roots' anymore," Metsker said. Some walk-in customers are being turned away.
Stylists pivoted to other jobs during the shutdown when many were unable to find full-time work. Metzker said she's having trouble finding staff, like many small businesses in the valley.
A quick Google search pulled up about a hundred jobs in the Las Vegas area.
"We would love to have staff join us, that would be great," Metzker said.
Salons are offering advice to clients: They said schedule well in advance, exercise patience and don't rush and risk of harming your hair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.