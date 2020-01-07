LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the recent spat of home security camera hacking across the U.S., a new product aimed at blocking hackers’ access was unveiled at CES 2020.

According to its website, Simcam guarantees no hacker will get access to your families home security camera by removing the cloud from the equation.

SimCam contains all its data and video recordings on the device itself, unlike Ring and Nest which use a cloud to store your information.

“For our product, we are using our own algorithm and using edge computing,” said SimCam Co-founder Joe Tham.

Tham said even if a hacker gets access to your login and password, the SimCam app requires facial recognition and fingerprint recognition to access the system.

“The phone is with you and you will not authorize them [hackers] to look because they need your face ID and fingerprint to know what’s happening,” said Tham.

In addition to the extra layers of security, Simcam also recognizes different objects like bodies, faces, cars, and dogs.

“We have everything on the device including A-I analysis and storage,” said Tham.

Simcam retails for about $130 dollars and can be purchased on the Company’s website.