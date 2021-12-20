LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Shanghai Taste restaurant workers said one of their colleagues was attacked in what they call a senseless, vicious crime early Monday morning.
They said Chengyan Wang was shot several times in the stomach, shoulder, hand and neck when the shooter made their way into the restaurant.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said dispatch got a call of an unresponsive man around 2:55 am. on Dec. 20.
“An attacker came in the backdoor, which may have been left accidentally unlocked. Or he was broken into, we don’t know yet. But he came in the back and started firing," said restaurant managing partner Joe Muscalione.
He said surveillance video from outside the building shows the shooter checking back doors before getting though the back door of the restaurant.
Muscalione said he believes there was a struggle and the attacker shot Wang in the counter area of the restaurant and said Wang ended up out outside the store in a pool of blood.
The restaurant provided a surveillance photo of who they say is the attacker and hope people keep an eye out for him to help get him off the street.
Police describe the shooter as a Black man last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and white shorts.
(1) comment
Yet another hate crime by a black criminal.
