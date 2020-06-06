LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gun sales in the United States, including the Las Vegas Valley, have skyrocketed in recent weeks due to civil unrest.
"There's only four guns in this entire case,” Gun Shop Las Vegas owner Chris Mamola said while showcasing an empty cabinet. “We usually have in these cases 130-150 different handguns available and 40-50 rifles on the wall behind us. We're almost completely out of firearms."
Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting, which uses data from the FBI, estimates firearms sales are up 80% for the month of May compared to the same period last year. Single handgun sales are up 94%.
"This is the problem nationwide is what they're telling me,” Mamola said. “Every gun store looks like my gun store."
Mamola said he’s taking about 300 phone calls per day right now. He sold 23,000 rounds of ammunition in 24 hours this week. There were five guns total in his entire shop Sunday.
"Percentage in sales increase for our store? 300%," Mamola said.
Mamola said about half his customers already own firearms, but since the pandemic and more recently, instances of rioting and looting following protests linked to the death of George Floyd he’s been dealing with a huge amount of first time-gun-buyers.
"It's a higher percentage of new buyers now - first time gun buyers." Mamola said the buys are "afraid." “They're buying guns to protect their home for their own safety."
Mamola added they’re signing up four to five people per day for concealed-carry classes right now compared to four to five people per week prior to the pandemic.
