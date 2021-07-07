LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two incidents that happened in Las Vegas in the last two months reveal that it's not out of the question for police officers' gun holsters to be compromised during a struggle.
This past weekend at Allegiant Stadium, a handcuffed suspect grabbed an officer's gun and managed to pull the trigger while the gun was still in the holster. The suspect struck one officer in the leg, and a second officer was injured by bullet fragments to his ankle. Both officers were sent to the hospital and have since been released.
A similar situation happened two months ago, when Terrell Rhodes, the Las Vegas man police accuse of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, grabbed an officer's gun and removed it from the holster in an interview room. A struggle ensued, and he wasn't able to fire it, but the situation was dangerous for all involved.
A public information officer from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said there's no one type of holster, or firearm, that officers must use.
"Officers are in charge of purchasing their own firearm and holster from a third-party vendor," said Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez, spokesman for LVMPD. "The third party can be a brick-and-mortar retail location or online."
He added that officers have to go through a qualifying process, in order to carry their weapon, each quarter. But the only qualifier he mentioned for a holster is that it fits their gun. In the Allegiant Stadium incident, officers said it was a "duty holster."
A holsters distributor explained what that means.
"A duty holster is typically the same thing has a level III holster, and that means it takes three motions to remove the guns from the holsters," said Patrick Von Ahn, owner of KH Distributors. He distributes Cytac holsters and gear to local retailers, like Nevada Tactical. "So you have to unlock it, you push this button as the second motion, which removes this, and drawing the holster ... is the third motion. So this is a Cytac level III duty holster."
He said there are many types of holsters on the market, including Cytac holsters, that wouldn't allow a suspect to fire an officer's gun while it's in its holster.
"The trigger's covered on this one, and it would be difficult to stick your finger down in there and pull the trigger with this type of holster. Or this one, as well," he said, showing the level II Cytac holster.
Von Ahn said the level III Cytac holsters typically retail for around $70, and the level II for around $35.
Assistant Sheriff Laz Chavez said the police department is going to look at different holsters and decide whether or not they need to discontinue the use of some types of holsters.
Metro declined to comment on the exact brand of holster that was used in the Allegiant Stadium incident or Rhodes incident.
