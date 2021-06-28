LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With scorching heat and fireworks going off all around, Independence Day can leave some Las Vegans feeling cooped up. FOX5 has your locals' guide to getting outdoors for the holiday weekend.
FRIDAY, JULY 2
The Plaza will beat all other hotels and casinos in kicking off its Fourth of July-50th anniversary joint celebration with a fireworks show on Friday, July 2. Fireworks are expected to be visible from anywhere downtown, but rooftop pools at the Plaza, Circa and Downtown Grand are nearby for those looking for a view from the top. Comedy Works at the Plaza also will host comedians nightly throughout the weekend.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Behold "America’s Birthday Party Parade" in Summerlin, featuring a 30-minute mobile show with dynamic floats, giant balloons and dance performances. The parade begins on Saturday, July 3 at 9 a.m. at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, travels south on Hills Center to Village Center Circle, then turns west on Trails Center Drive ending at the Trails Park.
Or, make the 45-minute drive to Boulder City for day one of the annual Damboree. The Rotary Club of Boulder City will hold its pancake breakfast on July 3 at 7 a.m. in Bicentennial Park, 1100 Colorado St. The parade will start at 9 a.m. from Colorado Street down Nevada Highway to 5th Street and Broadbent Memorial Park.
For those looking for a quieter, more distanced Saturday ahead of Independence Day, Hemenway Park in Boulder City provides a getaway for a mild morning picnic, complete with a view of Lake Mead and the peaceful bighorn sheep that frequent and feed off the park's lush grass.
SUNDAY, JULY 4
Watch fireworks while floating! For ages 16 and older, Lake Las Vegas Watersports offers a ticketed Firework Paddle with electric boat, paddleboard and kayak rentals on the artificial lake. Music, beach games and "glow supplies" are included, with the fireworks show scheduled to start at 9 p.m. More information and tickets are available on Lake Las Vegas Watersports' website.
You can also check out our guide for a complete list of where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Southern Nevada.
MONAY, JULY 5
In observation of Independence Day, Lee Canyon at Mt. Charleston extended its weekend hours and will be open on Monday, July 5. In addition to nearby hiking trails, ticketed activities at Lee Canyon include archery, axe throwing, disc golf, and chairlift scenic rides.
Parking is free during summer and leashed dogs are welcome at Lee Canyon. More information is available on Lee Canyon's website.
