Guests wins nearly $1.2M jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One lucky slots player is starting the weekend with some extra money in their pocket after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas Thursday.
According to the Golden Nugget, the unidentified guest hit a jackpot worth $1,195,000 Thursday while playing IGT's "Wheel of Fortune" machine.
"Wheel of Fortune" is an understatement for this lucky player! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/mln8gKNNJt— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) December 2, 2021
No additional information was available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.