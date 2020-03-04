LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A guest at the Golden Nugget recently hit big while playing a slot machine at the downtown Las Vegas property.
According to a tweet from the Golden Nugget, the guest, identified only as Chanel, hit a jackpot worth $441,966 while playing a $100 machine.
She was playing on a custom slot machine by Bally Technology that was commissioned in 1998.
WOW 🤩 Look at this absolutely beautiful win by our guest, Chanel! She was playing on a $100 machine and landed the progressive of $441,966! pic.twitter.com/1oEbh1fiZX— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) March 4, 2020
