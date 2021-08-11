LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A guest at a Las Vegas Strip casino had quite a profitable Tuesday after hitting a massive jackpot.
The guest, who wished to remain anonymous, turned a $5 bet into more than $1.5 million Tuesday night at the Venetian.
According to the property, the lucky winner was playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Sevens when the Wheel of Fortune symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot for $1,578,584.
