LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A guest at a Las Vegas Strip casino started their week out by hitting a massive jackpot.
According to the Venetian, the guest, who wished to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot Monday night.
The Venetian said the guest turned a $5 bet into more than $1.5 million on IGT Jackpots Wheel of Fortune slot machine when the symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot.
