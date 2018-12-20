LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Guardian Elite Medical Services announced its annual "Home for the Holidays" program for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The program provides transportation for those who may not be able to visit their families during the holiday season due to disabilities, GEMS said. Transportation is provided at no cost to those who are eligible for the program.
A person can qualify for the "Home for the Holidays" program if:
- The individual lives in a rehabilitation center, nursing home or skilled nursing facility within Las Vegas
- Have medical clearance to leave the facility
- Must not require constant medical care
- The drop off destination is within 20 driving miles of the residence
- Family must be waiting to greet the person who was transported
To arrange for ambulance transportation, call 702-436-7911 or visit www.LasVegasAmbulance.com/holidays.
