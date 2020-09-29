LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — The Center for Biological Diversity on Tuesday sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Bureau of Land Management for protection of a rare Nevada wildflower.
The center previously petitioned the wildlife agency to protect the Tiehm's buckwheat, and earlier this month 40%, or 17,000, of the existing plants were either allegedly destroyed or removed.
The plant is found on only 10 aces of public land in Esmeralda County, according to the center, and has been threatened by a lithium mine.
“Our federal agencies have failed to protect this vulnerable little wildflower, and now it’s on the brink of extinction,” said Patrick Donnelly, Nevada state director at the Center, in a written statement. “The mining company having the buckwheat in its sights was enough of a threat to warrant emergency listing. This new destruction underscores the urgent need to save Tiehm’s buckwheat before it’s too late.”
The center claims they requested immediate action, including fencing and security, and has been ignored.
“We asked for emergency protections almost a year ago, and the federal government is still dragging its feet,” said Donnelly in a press release. “With nearly half the world’s population of this beautiful wildflower wiped out, we must go to court to prevent its extinction.”
The lawsuit was filed in federal district court in Las Vegas.
READ THE LAWSUIT BELOW:
Tiehms Buckwheat Complaint by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
