LAS VEGAS -- As thousands of shoppers rushed out Friday to look for Black Friday deals, dozens of others went to a mall on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip to try to convince shoppers not to spend money on fur or wool.
“It’s not necessary in the 21st century,” said animal rights advocate Ana Dimich. “We don’t need fur to be warm.”
Joined by about 20 other demonstrators, Dimich went to the mall with a mission.
“Obviously, it’s Black Friday,” said protest organizer Nancy Salazar. “There’s lots of people here we can educate.”
The protesters stood in front of the mall urging shoppers not to spend money on wool or fur -- and to not support retailers that sell the products.
“A lot of fashion designers have gone fur-free,” said Salazar. “The ones that aren’t we’re still working on, but we’re hopeful there will be no fur.”
