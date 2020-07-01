LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Campaign efforts to recall Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman have been suspended, Doug Polk announced Wednesday.
Polk said given the laws of recalling an elections, and risks posed by the coronavirus, moving forward with the process was not viable.
The efforts were recently postponed to try and synchronize the timeline of the recall with the general election. As things developed, Polk and his group learned several things.
Gathering signatures via mail became did not fulfill the legal requirement Asking for the public's signature in person was not a safe option, nor provide an exception. A time frame to gather in-person signatures safely was not going to be possible with second spike in COVID-19 cases.
The costs, logistics, and risks of conducting the recall were not feasible during this period of time.
People who would be targeted to sign the recall petition are those over the age of 80-years-old. Its also people who voted in the last election.
On behalf of the group, Doug Polk thanked everyone for their continued support. Polk said he's disappointed the recall couldn't move forward, but he stands by his decision to seek a recall.
(1) comment
Mayor Goodman does a really great job running this city ! As did Oscar ! Maybe they should concentrate on dumping this worthless governor? Merge this state into Arizona control ,thus eliminating (1) state just a start ! Way to much dead weight here ,managing 3 million people! Shut Carson city down !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.