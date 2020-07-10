LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A group dubbed "Expel Michele" is urging Councilwoman Michele Fiore to resign from her seat on the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor's Authority board.
According to a statement from the group, they believe Fiore's seat on the LVCVA Board is "equally, if not more, important to the city of Las Vegas."
The group alleges that if Fiore does not resign from her seat at the July 14 meeting, the group claims it will protest at the Aug. 11 LVCVA board meeting.
The move to call on Fiore to resign from her seat on the LVCVA board comes following her resignation as Mayor Pro Tem in June.
Her June resignation came less than a week after Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear had sent a letter to Mayor Goodman urging her to remove Fiore from the position of Mayor Pro Tem in light of "racist and inflammatory" statements Fiore made in a recent city council meeting and allegedly made at the Clark County Republican Convention.
"I am passing the obligations of being Mayor Pro Tem back to the mayor so I can freely address these important issues and create real resolve," Fiore said at a press conference in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.