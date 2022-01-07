LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Certain packages of ground beef that were sold in Nevada are on recall due to possible E. coli contamination.
According to a news release from the USDA, Oregon-based Interstate Meat Dist. Inc., is recalling approximately 28,356 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.
The release states that the raw, ground beef items were produced on Dec. 20, 2021. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 965” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed next to the time stamp and use or freeze by date.
The packages were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Product labels provided by the USDA indicate that the packages were sold at WinCo, Walmart, Kroger and Albertsons stores.
Officials note that there is concern that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Anyone who purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, according to the release.
The product labels can be viewed by clicking HERE.
