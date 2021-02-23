LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After a nearly 50-year landlord-tenant partnership, Greyhound Busses and the Plaza Hotel and Resort have parted ways.
The hotel did not renew Greyhound's lease, so the bus company has moved to the Regional Transportation Commission’s South Strip terminal on Gillespie near Sunset Road.
To some, the move means more convenience for Greyhound passengers.
“This seems pretty great. You can get anywhere in Las Vegas from here,” one passenger told FOX5.
Plaza Hotel and Resort CEO Jonathan Jossel wouldn’t play his hand but but hinted there are plans for the 48,000 square feet of property that just opened.
“We’re going to explore all options,” Jossel said.
Jossel believes this is a new beginning for Greyhound, his hotel casino and, with COVID-19 cases on a downward trend, a resurgence.
“Prior to the pandemic the growth, the change, now we are seeing that coming back," Jossel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.