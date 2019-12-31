Click here for updates on this story
North Carolina (WGHP) -- Greyhound has partnered with the National Runaway Safeline to offer runaway kids a free ticket home as part of the Home Free program.
Greyhound’s website says that “To be eligible for a Greyhound ticket home, the child has to call the NRS helpline, be between 12 and 21 years old, be named on a runaway report and be willing to be reunited with their family.”
Home Free can only be used twice by the same person.
Greyhound will also give a free ticket to the parent or legal guardian if the young person is under 15.
To start the process, call the NRS hotline at 1-800-RUNAWAY and speak privately with NRS staff about the situation.
