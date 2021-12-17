LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gray Television, the parent organization of FOX5 is donating $100,000 to the Heal the Heartland Campaign to help restore states devastated by recent tornadoes.
The company represents stations across 113 local markets and is partnering with The Salvation Army to help raise funds for families impacted by the natural disaster.
The tornadoes have ripped through areas of Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas, leaving dozens dead and many more injured.
"We are so grateful for this partnership with Gray Television," a Salvation Army spokesman said. "Not only have you been sharing the call for help, that help is needed. Today, here, you're saying we'll also match that."
HOW TO HELP
When you support The Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the disaster survivors in those communities.
