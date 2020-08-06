LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Thursday, The Department of Justice, through the Office of. Justice Programs, Office. of Violence Against Women, and the Bureau of Justice Assistance granted nearly $7 million in funding to assist domestic violence victims in Nevada.
Nevada saw a 42% increase in domestic violence intervention calls over the past several months in comparision to last year. Many factors contributed to this spike including, isolation, stress, anxiety, and economic unease.
The funding will be used to aid advocacy groups, and build stronger partnerships with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department through a victims response team.
(2) comments
Defunding the police will only INCREASE domestic violence. Great idea huh libs?
I've experienced more violence FROM women than anything.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.