LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A new grant could help reduce the number of inmates in Clark County jails.
A $700,000 grant to the Clark County Detention Center and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department is part of the national Safety and Justice Challenge, "a $148 million national initiative to reduce over-incarceration by changing the way America thinks about and uses jails," according to LVMPD.
One way Clark County is working to reduce the amount of inmates is by implementing an Initial Appearance (IA) Court. IA court allows defendants to be in front of a judge within 12 hours of booking, to reduce the number of pretrial defendants in CCDC, police said.
Other strategies to reduce jail populations are "improvements to case processing efficiency, enhanced data collection, and electronic distribution of arrest documentation to the court and district attorney."
The grant money was announced by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.
