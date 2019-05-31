LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The grandson of a former Las Vegas mayor was arrested and booked on several DUI charges after a fatal crash in the west Las Vegas Valley left one person dead and two others hospitalized.
Scott Gragson, son of former Las Vegas mayor Oran K. Gragson, was initially booked on suspicion of DUI on Thursday. He is also connected to several Las Vegas businesses and is on the Board of Trustees for Candlelighters Cancer Foundation of Nevada, according to public records.
His son, Noah, is a NASCAR driver and is currently competing in the Xfinity Series.
Gragson is facing DUI resulting in death and DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm charges, according to police records. He's also facing three counts of reckless driving.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the scene at Grey Feather and Granite Ridge drives at 4:48 p.m. on May 30.
Witnesses at the scene told police a 2015 Range Rover SVR was headed south on Granite Ridge at a high rate of speed, but failed to maintain control of his vehicle while driving along a curve in the roadway.
The driver of the Range Rover, identified by police as Gragson, struck multiple large trees and caused all three passengers in the backseat to be ejected from the vehicle, police said. All who were sitting in the backseat were not wearing seatbelts.
A 36-year-old female suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 50-year-old male and a 46-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and were taken to University Medical Center Trauma.
Gragson and a 44-year-old male sitting in the passenger seat sustained minor injuries, according to police.
Gragson was scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
This was Las Vegas police's 49th traffic-related fatality for 2019.
