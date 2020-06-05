LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Governor Steve Sisolak toured a few Strip properties, Friday. FOX5 tagged along as he visited the Wynn.
“Las Vegas is open!” he said. “It’s a great place to come and have a good time. We look forward to welcoming everybody back.”
“There was not one that we had an issue with so everyone was scheduled to reopen,” Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairwoman Sandra Morgan said about the Strip properties.
Once the governor walked in, he got the same experience as guests. Temperature checks at the door, employees also handed out face masks to visitors.
“It’s great to see the people here,” the governor said. “It's great to see the tourist, visitors, it's great to see the employees. Even though they're all wearing masks, you can tell they're smiling.”
“I’m very encouraged to see employees wearing masks, thereby encouraging guests to wear masks,” Morgan said. “You're seeing people actively cleaning on the floor. These constant reminders for guests will encourage them to take it seriously.”
The governor also noticed some new deals as casinos look to attract crowds once again.
“It was pizza, a salad, and beer for $20!” he said. “Used to be the beer was $20.”
On Friday, there was a steady line of people checking into the Wynn.
“It’s going to be a steady long road, back and we totally understand that,” Governor Sisolak said. “We didn’t expect there would be people rushing through the door.”
The governor added Nevada’s casinos opened sooner than some other states were able to loosen their own restrictions.
“We were quicker in Nevada to shut down and proactive in the steps we took early on,” he said. “We're doing five times the amount of testing that we were in the beginning.”
Did day one of reopening meet his expectations: “And I'd say it was pretty much in line with what we thought, maybe a little bit higher than what we thought. We've got Father’s Day coming in a couple weeks, that's probably going to provide a jump.”
