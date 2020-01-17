LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday announced that he has made his 4th quarterly net state salary donation of $27,528 to Nevada's K-12 public schools.
The salary donation marks more than $100,000 in contributions to Nevada schools since Sisolak took office in Jan. 2019, according to a news release. After final 2019 disbursements are made, Gov. Sisolak will have donated $1,000 to nearly 100 Title I elementary, middle, and high schools all across Nevada.
"The First Lady and I are thrilled that nearly 100 schools have received these donations," Governor Sisolak said in a statement. “I plan to continue this gesture through the remainder of my term as evidence of my steadfast commitment to improving educational outcomes in our State."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.