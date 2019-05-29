HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak signed two criminal justice reform bills into law Wednesday afternoon in Carson City.
Assembly Bill 431 restores the right to vote for anyone released from prison after being convicted of a felony. For non-violent offenders, their right to vote would be immediately restored.
However, the voting rights of anyone who was convicted of a felony involving the use of violence or force would be restored two years after being released from prison.
According to Silver State Voices, Nevada has the 9th highest disenfranchisement rate in the country. Last year, Silver State Voices registered 127,000 Nevadans.
The second most common reason why people did not register to vote was they were previously incarcerated.
"When this bill goes into effect on July 1 of this year, some 77,000 Nevadans will immediately have their right to vote restored, because this bill is retroactive to apply to individuals who have served their time, are walking free but still don't have their civil rights restored," Sisolak said.
Along with signing AB431, Governor Sisolak signed Assembly Bill 192. The bill, known as the "Nevada Second Chance Act," would seal the records of anyone convicted of a crime that was later decriminalized.
AB192 mainly relates to crimes like marijuana possession. Anyone convicted of marijuana possession before it was decriminalized can now request a court to seal any documents relating to that arrest.
The bill aims at making it easier for anyone finding it difficult to get a job because of a criminal conviction that is no longer considered criminal.
"That's why it's important to remove the stigma and the criminal record that can get in the way of living a productive life from those whose only offense is attributable to something that is no longer a crime and many Nevadans enjoy legally today," said Sisolak.
Nevada joins 10 other states that have already passed similar laws.
(1) comment
Why stop there. Let's have everybody vote in the northern hemisphere for our elections. Who cares if you have raped, murdered anyone. It's the Democratic way.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.