LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak did not sugarcoat the urgent need for more test kits in Nevada via a Skype interview on Friday.
"We’re way behind the curve. That's one of the reasons why our mortality rate is so high," Sisolak said.
He asked the federal government for help, but wasn't successful. Sisolak said he's fighting for Nevadans, but he's got competition.
"The president has made it clear: 'Look governors, find your own stuff, buy your own stuff.' And we’re punching way above our weight when we’re competing with California and New York and Michigan and Florida," said Sisolak.
Sisolak said in a lab in Northern Nevada, crews are assembling about 800 to 1,000 test kits a day and they're working on expanding that number through 3D printing. It's still not enough.
Sisolak said Nevada does not have a good grasp of how many people are actually infected.
"Every morning I get up and my wife makes coffee, and we talk and I look at the report. And it shows we had eight more people die, or six more people die, or 11 more people die, and I’m just coming in with my head hung low," said Sisolak.
As of Friday, the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force had raised $10 Million.
Sisolak said he's using that money to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) and test kits, but he's competing with other states on the open market.
"The masks that I use to pay 60 to 70 cents for is now $7. So the price gouging is just horrendous," said Sisolak.
Price gouging and hoarding is happening to more products than just masks and toilet paper. It's why Sisolak put restrictions on two drugs that have been used to treat COVID-19: chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.
"If you could give me a million doses or two million of hydroxychloroquine we could change things but we don’t have them. So that drug has to be used for people either on the malaria, lupus front or people that have it prescribed to them," said Sisolak.
Sisolak confirmed doctors are prescribing these drugs to COVID-19 patients in Nevada, but he could not say how many.
Sisolak said Nevadans are not doing enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"I drive in, there’s too many cars on the road. There’s too many people that are still not following these rules, they’re out walking around together, hanging out at the store," said Sisolak. "If we don’t get more cooperation, we’re going to have to take more drastic measures. What that will include remains to be seen, but we're exploring other options that we have we have to get people to take this seriously."
Following President Trump's announcement that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the public wear face masks, Sisolak said he's encouraging Nevadans to wear a scarf or bandanas around their mouth and nose.
"I am not recommending and I’m discouraging people from wearing N95 or surgical masks," said Sisolak.
I mean who wouldn't line-up in a parking lot to get a 12 inch cue-tip rammed down their noses to the back of their throats? If you have ever had such a procedure your goal from that day forward is to avoid such a thing again. Sisolak should film a PSA showing how He got tested. I give this maybe another week and people in general are going back to their lives. we have had enough of your soft genocide and fake pandemic. All predicated without any legal foundations. Maybe I'm wrong but Steve Sisolak is not a Dictator. We have trusted you far too long as it is. Free People are not going to put-up with this BS much longer, just so you know.
