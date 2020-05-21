CARSON CITY (FOX5)-- Governor Steve Sisolak announced a state of emergency for roads that were damaged during last week's 6.5 magnitude earthquake in Northern Nevada.
The May 15 earthquake is being considered by officials to be the largest in over six decades. Roads in Northern Nevada that saw significant include: US 95, US Route 6, and US Route 360. Esmeralda, Mineral, and Nye counties saw the brunt of the damage and transportation disruptions.
Governor Sisolak delivered these remarks during Thursday's announcement.
“Nevadans and those traveling through our State need safe roads. We will do everything in our power to maintain the safety and security of everyone traveling on our roadways,” said Gov. Sisolak. “This declaration of emergency will help the Nevada Department of Transportation respond quickly and efficiently.”
Crews were dispatched to make emergency repairs, however the extent of damage was beyond normal repair, the release said.
Officials estimate the road damage to exceed $700,000. The declaration was needed to receive emergency funding from the Federal Highway Administration.
The Nevada Department of Transportation will need this funding to begin road reconstruction and to protect the health and safety for people within state lines.
