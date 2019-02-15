CARSON CITY (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a bill into law requiring background checks on private gun sales and transfers.
It closes a loophole that allows gun buyers to avoid background checks by going through unlicensed sellers.
Senate Bill 143 was introduced Monday. It quickly passed through the state's democratic controlled senate and assembly to reach the governor’s desk Friday.
Voters approved the initiative back in 2016, but former Gov. Brian Sandoval and former Attorney General Adam Laxalt said it could not be enforced the way it was written, and the FBI would not conduct the checks.
Under the new measure, background checks will be conducted by the state and not the FBI.
"In November of 2016 the majority of Nevadans made it clear they wanted us to address gun violence, but for 829 days since then they've been ignored. That finally changes today,” Governor Sisolak said.
Earlier this week lawmakers heard hours of public comment on the bill including stories from survivors of gun violence.
Opponents shared concerns about the bill infringing on second amendment rights and said it would not stop gun violence.
But the governor says the move is long overdue.
“We are making our children and our families safer here at home by making it harder for potentially dangerous individuals to access a firearm,” Sisolak said.
The new law is set to take effect in January 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.