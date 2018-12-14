LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor-elect Steve Sisolak announced a statewide art competition for students that reflects on what "Home Means Nevada" to them.
Students from kindergarten through 5th grade across Nevada are encouraged to participate, Sisolak's office said.
The guidelines for the contest are:
- The artwork should reflect the theme of "Why Home Means Nevada to Me" and the phrase needs to appear in the artwork.
- Students can use watercolor, pencils, charcoal, magic markers, spray paint, crayons or pastels for their piece.
- Digitally produced works will not be accepted.
- The artwork must be original and not violate copyright law.
- All entries must be submitted by Dec. 31.
Governor-elect Sisolak and the First Lady will select the winning piece, according to Sisolak's office. The winner of the contest will lead the Pledge of Allegiance at Sisolak's inauguration ceremony on Jan. 7 in Carson City.
The winning student will also have his or her parents transported to the inauguration and will sit on the stage as special guests of the governor-elect, Sisolak's office said. The student's artwork will be framed and hung in the Governor's office.
Students can enter the contest by clicking here or by filing out this form.
