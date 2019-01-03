LAS VEGAS -- Steve Sisolak is headed to the governor’s office. He’s making several stops along his way to Carson City, starting with a valley Boys & Girls Club.
Sisolak answered a lot of questions as county commissioner and on his campaign trail, but some of his toughest questions on Thursday came from students.
“How are the schools?” Sisolak asked a crowd of students at the Boys & Girls Club downtown. “Your teachers working hard?”
Sisolak ran for governor on the platform of improving education. In front of dozens of students, he said it’s one of the problems he plans to tackle first on a long list of issues.
“Opportunity for a quality education for kids, grand kids,” he listed. “Affordable health care that covers pre-existing conditions, and continued expansion of Medicaid. And then jobs. Every kid, it's important that these students get out of high school.”
Teens at the program asked the soon-to-be governor about school safety and funding, while sharing their own experiences in the classroom.
“You can hear it in their questions right? Gun violence is one, domestic violence, violence in general,” President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club Andy Bischel said. “You see it, these are pretty rough streets so we try to create that safe zone.”
“Our school lacks cameras, our school lacks police,” Jose Dedios said. Dedios is a senior at Desert Pines High School.
“I started noticing they started cutting other little programs, like construction,” he said. “I was really into that my freshman year but then they cut it because they didn't have a teacher. We never get new books we use the same books from like 10 years ago, five years ago.”
To fund those new books and classes, the governor elect said he will donate his entire salary to schools across the state.
And on safety, Sisolak said he plans to add cameras and cut down the number of access points at every school.
“I have hope when I see how smart they are and the great questions that they have,” Sisolak said.
While talking to kids about pretty tough issues, Sisolak also managed to squeeze in a friendly game of foosball.
“Once I thought about the governor coming, I was like, ‘Wow, the governor doesn't just focus on the big picture,’” Dedios said. “Even though we're small, he came to us so he really cares about what our community wants to say.”
Sisolak will have a send-off in Las Vegas, Friday morning before hitting the road. He plans to visit High Desert State Prison, Creech Air Force Base and meet with mayors and leaders of other towns across the state.
Sisolak will be sworn in as governor on January 7. FOX5 will have a crew in Carson City covering his inauguration.
