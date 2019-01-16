HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Impacts of the government shutdown are spilling over to local breweries and wineries. Wednesday marked day 26 and there is still no end in sight.
“It’s kind of a snowball effect,” said co-owner of Vegas Valley Winery, Mike Schoenbaechler
There are a lot of steps to get alcohol into a bottle. In addition to making the product, every label on a bottle of alcohol must be approved by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.
"You kind of come up with your design and you submit it to the government with all of the pertinent information, all of the required information on the label, then they review it make sure it's compliant with all of their rules and regulations,” said Schoenbaechler.
Schoenbaechler said he knows the process well.
"Any time we want to bottle wine, the label needs to be approved by the feds,” he said.
But, the feds he needs aren’t working.
Schoenbaechler said they have some new wine bottles they are planning to release over the next few months that will need to be approved.
"Everyone loves a new release. We have people who come in specifically for a new release so you know if that gets pushed back months and months and months that's revenue that we won't utilize for a few months down the road."
Owners next door at CraftHaus Brewery said for breweries who ship out of state, they also have to get their labels approved by the TTB.
"If your beer is already ready and in tank to be packaged and to go to market your beer has now been waiting over three weeks to go to market,” said wo-owner Wyndee Forrest.
Since beer is perishable, that means breweries either must sell in-market or serve the beer on draft.
"So drink your beer on tap! Go and visit your local manufacturers and support them,” said Forrest.
Crafthaus doesn't sell their product outside of Las Vegas so this part is not impacting them but the Small Business Administration is also closed and putting a halt on their expansion plans.
"We're opening a secondary tasting room in the Arts District [downtown] and we've applied for an SBA loan. However, it has now been on hold for a little over three weeks now,” said Forrest.
If the government stays closed, those taps will stay dry.
If, and when the government reopens both Vegas Valley Winery and CraftHaus are worried about the TTB playing catch-up.
“They're going to have quite big backlog,” said Schoenbaechler.
"For any breweries that have labels in the Q for approval your turnaround time is going to be three times as long as it was originally,” said Forrest.
Both owners said they just want to see the government open, not just for their industry but for other people working without pay.
"You can contact your local legislatures and let them know how it’s affecting you personally and how it’s affecting our community,” said Forrest.
