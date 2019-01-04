LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – If the government shutdown continues, it won’t just be federal workers with a late check from Uncle Sam.
The Internal Revenue Service is one of the hardest hit agencies -- with about 12 percent of workers managing its operations. With no end in sight, the shutdown threatens to continue into tax-filing season.
During a government shutdown, the IRS typically doesn’t issue refunds. Meaning people looking to file early could be waiting on their tax returns.
Right now, the IRS is on a non-filing season shutdown plan, which is also giving taxpayers headaches. Right now the IRS isn’t auditing, updating tax forms online or even answering the phone.
Callers are met with a pre-recorded message:
"Welcome to the Internal Revenue Service. Live telephone assistance is not available at this time."
Tax filing season usually begins by the end of February. The IRS has yet to designate a day and it’s unknown if the shutdown will delay the announcement.
The shutdown won’t impact filings. The website indicates for taxpayers to file on time.
"Obviously they need to keep whatever revenue they have flowing in,” said local Vegas accountant Gary Boyd. “I believe that the government, whatever happens, is going to keep the IRS functioning at a level that tax returns can still be accepted and processed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.