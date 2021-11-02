LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The federal government is promising to do more to prevent veteran and activity duty military suicides.
The White House laid out a new strategy Tuesday. It includes a number of educational campaigns and increasing the availability of gun storage products, requiring gun dealers to sell secure storage or safety devices along with guns.
Vets in Nevada say action is long overdue and the spotlight on this issue that has long remained in the shadows is a positive change.
U.S. Army veteran Donavin Britt is the owner and head instructor at Las Vegas Combat Academy. At his gym, veterans battling issues from their time serving our country find an outlet.
“I have some here in my school that have experienced trauma while they were in service, they lost family members outside of the service. They feel empty because they weren’t here, they feel responsible. Some of them have survivor’s guilt,” Britt said.
Britt is glad the government is stepping up with a plan to do more to help veterans who are struggling with mental health.
“I’m glad that it is being spoken about. I am glad that it is not the dirty little secret that it used to be,” Britt said.
In 2013, a Veterans Affairs study of veteran suicides from 1999 to 2010 showed roughly 22 veterans were dying by suicide per day, or one every 65 minutes.
“A lot of times veterans you talk to … they feel like there is nowhere to go or there is a waiting list to get into a program. This will hopefully alleviate that,” Britt said.
Britt is also a member of the 22 Warriors Foundation, a nonprofit based in Henderson that is veteran-founded, operated and governed, dedicated to eliminating veteran suicides.
“What we focus on is keeping people out of crisis but if they are in it, being able to help them,” said Bill Emmel, executive director of 22 Warriors Foundation who served for 22 years and knows the struggles of mental health firsthand.
“I’ve lost a lot of friends. I’ve lost a lot of soldiers. I’ve lost leaders. That is one of the reasons why I started the foundation because on my attempts to take my life, I’m still here and I want to know what is different between me and the people we didn’t save,” Emmel said.
The organization, founded in 2016, has helped thousands of vets with things like service dog grants, horse therapy and other programs, and Emmel is optimistic about the government’s new plan to prevent suicide.
“Anything that can help the situation is great. I’m more warry about are they going to actually implement it,” Emmel said.
President Joe Biden also announced a federal push to get those at risk of suicide to voluntarily limit their access to anything that could be used for harm. Biden also wants to see a national "red flag" law passed by Congress.
"Red flag" laws allow law enforcement to temporarily remove guns from people deemed at high risk of harming themselves or others.
