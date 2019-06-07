CARSON CITY (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed a bill on Friday that will require casinos and resorts to file an annual emergency response plan to the state.
Senate Bill 69 also requires schools, cities and counties to develop and file emergency response plans. The plans for all these entities must be reviewed and submitted annually to the Division of Emergency Management within the Department of Public Safety.
Resorts and casinos are required to include a drawing or map "of the layout of all areas within the building or buildings and grounds that constitute a part of the resort hotel," according to the law's language. SB 69 requires that emergency response plans by casinos and resorts be filed with local law enforcement and fire departments.
The Nevada Gaming Commission has the authority to fine or punish any casino that doesn't file an emergency response plan, according to the law's language.
The law comes after a gunman in the Mandalay Bay resort opened fire in 2017 on a country music festival, killing 58 people on the Las Vegas Strip.
Local governments are required to file plans with the state that explains how they'll respond to cyber security attacks, according to the law's language. Schools, cities and counties must also outline their plans for an emergency response.
A board of trustees within a Nevada school district must submit their emergency response plan, before or on July 1 of every year, to the Division of Emergency Management, the law said. School employees involved in the plan must also be trained on how to respond to an emergency "concerning drills for evacuating and securing schools."
According to the law, board trustee members for school distracts can apply for grants, gifts and contributions from any public or private source to "carry out the provisions."
“I was proud to sign legislation into law that strengthens requirements for emergency response plans for cities, counties, schools, and resort hotels to improve our ability to keep Nevadans and visitors safe," Sisolak said in a statement.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.