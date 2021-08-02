LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak was in Las Vegas Monday, touring a homeless shelter and nonprofit that is going solar.
Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is working to complete a $15 million dollar renovation to its campus. The project will reduce the organization's energy demand by 40% and will make the campus 30% solar-powered.
Governor Sisolak toured the solar array and new LED lighting fixtures. The renovation is being funded through state incentives and private donations.
The governor praised the solar energy efforts in Clark County.
"I think our folks here understand it a little bit better. And that's probably because of the Sun. We get so much of it; and it's so hot here. If we could capture some of this, why not? Why not take advantage of this? And that's clearly what's happening," Sisolak said.
The governor was also asked if he would support legislation requiring solar panels on buildings. He called it a "long-term discussion" but said it was something he would clearly support.
Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada hopes to have its entire project finished by the end of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.