LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine could double its class size in the coming years thanks to a new building.
Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday toured the site of the five-story 135,000-square-foot building. Completion of construction still is several months away.
The governor proposed a $25 million expenditure to help complete the building, and has high expectations for what the building will do for the surrounding community.
“It’s revitalization of this entire area, which is going to help the city,” Sisolak said.
The new building is in the heart of the city's Medical District. Sisolak says the growth at the medical school will help with the doctor shortage in southern Nevada.
“One thing we learned in the pandemic is we have a doctor and nurse shortage, and this is where we’re going to get them from and keep them in Nevada,” Sisolak said.
UNLV medical students toured the site with the governor. One student said she looks forward to its completion.
“We’ll have a really cool anatomy lab, and all the kinds of things that we need to be the best kind of doctors we can for Las Vegas,” UNLV second year medical student Nicole Touzard said.
The building is expected to open in the summer of 2022.
