CARSON CITY (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak will sign several new bills into law on Wednesday, one of which raises the minimum wage in Nevada to $12 an hour.
Assembly Bill 456, and Senate bills 135, 166, 312, 425 and 488 were all scheduled to be signed by Gov. Sisolak in Carson City, according to a statement from his office.
AB 456, which raises the minimum wage throughout the state, would not into effect until 2024. According to the bill's language, the state's minimum wage must be increased by 75 cents on July 1 of each year until 2024. The minimum wage will also increase to $11 for employer offers health benefits.
SB 135 gives state employees the power to collectively bargain and negotiate wages, hours and other terms and conditions of employment. During his State of the State address, Sisolak had called for such measures included in SB 135.
According to the bill's language, "an employee who is aggrieved by the failure of a public body" can file a complaint with the Employee Management Committee. SB 135 also requires proper rooms and accommodations for new mothers who are breast-feeding their newborns.
SB 166 codifies protections for equal pay. According to the bill's text, if private attempts at mediation fail, then a public hearing can be held on the matter. If the Nevada Equal Rights Commission finds an unlawful practice happened, the Commission has the authority to order a party to cease and desist the unlawful practice. The order will also include the corrective action the person must take.
SB 448 authorizes up to $10 million per year in tax credits for the creation of affordable housing. According to a statement from Sisolak's office, the governor had made a pledge in his State of the State to fulfill this promise.
The transferable tax credits are awarded based on the amount of transferable tax credit "threshold points" are awarded to a project, the bill's text said. The issuing of the tax credits by the Housing Division is set to start around July 1, 2023.
SB 425 expands federal funding the state receives to help those most vulnerable with affordable housing. According to the bill's text, the director of Health and Human Services must indicate in the State Plan for Medicaid an option to provide certain additional home and community-based services.
Requirements within SB 425 are set to begin on January 1, 2020.
