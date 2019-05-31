CARSON CITY (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak will sign Senate bills 179 and 94 into law on Friday, which decriminalizes abortion and allocates more funding for family planning, respectively.
SB 179, also known as the "Trust Nevada Women Act," removes criminal penalties for abortions, according to the bill's language. Nevadans would not face criminal penalties for ending a pregnancy without going to a doctor.
SB 179 also calls for fewer punishments for abortion-related acts, such as selling miscarriage-inducing medications.
"It's repealing antiquated laws," said Shea Backus, one of the 27 Nevada Assembly members who supported the bill.
The other bill Gov. Sisolak was expected to sign, SB 94, will allocate $6 million in funding for statewide family planning grants. According to the bill's language, SB 94 will award these grants to local government entities and nonprofit organizations.
The bill will distribute funds to cover immunizations, different types of birth control, emergency contraception, and sterilization surgeries for men, according to the bill's text.
Family planning services funded by local government entities can be provided wholly and partially through a contract between the local government body, a secondary government entity or an agency of the state.
In a statement from Gov. Sisolak's office, he is scheduled to sign SB 179 and 94 at 3 p.m. on May 31.
Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro (D), Assembly Leader Teresa Benitez-Thompson (D), senators Yvanna Cancela and Julia Ratti (D), as well as representatives from Planned Parenthood, NARAL, health care providers, faith and community leaders were scheduled to attend the bill signings.
