SISOLAK

Gov. Sisolak briefs the media on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

 (Cecil Anderson/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Today, Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a virtual press conference at 3 p.m. to provide an update on Nevada’s eviction moratorium.

The governor will be joined by Shannon Chambers, President of the Board of Directors from Home Means Nevada, Kevin Schiller the Assistant County Manager for Clark County, Majority Leader Cannizzaro and Speaker Frierson to provide this update.

The press conference will be held virtually via Zoom. The stream will be available on FOX5's Facebook page. 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.