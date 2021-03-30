LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Today, Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a virtual press conference at 3 p.m. to provide an update on Nevada’s eviction moratorium.
The governor will be joined by Shannon Chambers, President of the Board of Directors from Home Means Nevada, Kevin Schiller the Assistant County Manager for Clark County, Majority Leader Cannizzaro and Speaker Frierson to provide this update.
The press conference will be held virtually via Zoom. The stream will be available on FOX5's Facebook page.
