Gov. Sisolak Las Vegas Convention Center

Gov. Steve Sisolak at World of Concrete on June 8, 2021. (Kyle Oster/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak will make an announcement about the state's COVID-19 incentive promotional program on Thursday.

The governor and Immunize Nevada will speak at a press conference in the Twitch Lounge at Allegiant Stadium at 4 p.m. on June 17.

He will be joined by Heidi Parker, Executive Director of Immunize Nevada, and Scott Gunn, Senior Vice President of Corporate Public Affairs from IGT Global Solutions Corporation. 

(3) comments

False!
False!

Haha I like that one qwerty

Nevermore
Nevermore

So what is the next step. They send storm troopers door to door?

qwerty123
qwerty123

No, our state doesn't have the budget to afford the licensing deal with Disney, maybe Cylons though.

