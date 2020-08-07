LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has signed bills into law prohibiting police choke holds, among other policing reforms.
The governor on Friday announced signing Assembly Bill 3, which includes changes to law enforcement conduct and Senate Bill 2, which rollbacks certain provisions for police officers under investigation.
"Nevadans should always feel safe in their own communities and confident that they will not have to fear for their lives from those that are charged with protecting them. We will not squander this opportunity. We will push forward. This moment will not be fleeting and forgotten, it will persist," Sisolak said.
Assembly Bill 3 (AB3) says that police can use only "reasonable force necessary" to carry out an arrest, rather than "all necessary means." The bill also prohibits police from confiscating video recording instruments, and further specifies the circumstances of recording police legally.
AB3 furthermore makes it a duty to intervene for officers witnessing another officer using unjustified force and report excessive use of force. It also requires drug and alcohol testing of police involved in officer-involved shootings.
Senate Bill 2 (SB2) rolled back some provisions of SB242 from the 2019 legislative session, which generally added protections for officers under investigation for misconduct. The changes allow a police officer's statement filed in internal investigations to be used as evidence in civil cases and increased the amount of time after an incident that an investigation could be brought against an officer.
The governor's announcement said that the he consulted with the state attorney general and Assembly Majority Leader Jason Frierson and Assemblywoman Daneille Monroe-Moreno as well as community members and constituents to inform his decision to approve the legislation.
Assembly Bill 3 can be viewed here:
AB3_EN.pdf by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
Senate Bill 2 can be viewed here:
SB2_EN.pdf by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.